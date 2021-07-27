Keanu Reeves has spent plenty of time in Berlin lately, shooting the John Wick franchise and the Matrix reboot in recent months

Keanu Reeves Enjoys His Time in Berlin as He Shoots John Wick 4

Keanu Reeves is loving Berlin!

The actor, 56, was seen smiling wide outside of his hotel as he continues to film in the German capital. Reeves has been in Berlin shooting the next two installments of the John Wick series lately, months after he was seen there last fall while filming Matrix 4.

The actor looked the part of his dark character in the action franchise as he wore his long black hair loose over his face and sported a dark blazer with dark pants and a navy shirt.

Fans were pumped when it was announced that Reeves would not only be reprising his character for a fourth movie, but that a fifth John Wick will also be filmed back-to-back.

Lionsgate, the studio behind the franchise, confirmed during an earnings call last year that the film series will continue with John Wick 4 and John Wick 5, according to Deadline.

During the call, CEO John Feltheimer said, "We're also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theaters Memorial Day weekend 2022."

"We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & 5 back-to-back when Keanu becomes available early next year," he added.

Keanu Reeves in John Wick Mark Rogers/Lionsgate

Reeves was last spotted in the German capital last year filming the highly anticipated Matrix reboot.

The actor was seen strolling through the city with girlfriend Alexandra Grant on several occasions after filming was moved to Germany.