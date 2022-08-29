Keanu Reeves Shows Up at U.K. Couple's Wedding — and the Bride Is Thrilled: 'A Genuinely Kind Guy'

A bride and groom just got treated to a most excellent adventure.

Keanu Reeves popped by the U.K. wedding reception of Nikki Roadnight and James Roadnight last weekend, much to the surprise of the newlyweds and their guests!

Photos of the fun encounter were shared by Nikki to Twitter on Aug. 22, including shots of a smiley Reeves posing with the couple and Nikki's adorable 5-year-old daughter, dressed all in white like her mom.

"Had the most amazing weekend," the bride wrote, adding in another tweet, "It was absolutely magical!! He was such a genuinely kind guy and I'm still star struck!! 🤩."

Nikki even changed her profile picture to the show of her and Reeves, much to the joking criticism of followers.

"Shouldn't your profile pic be of you and your new husband!!!!! 😆" one person asked, to which Nikki hilariously responded, "🤣 Mr Roadnight won't mind just for a few days 🤣🤣."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Keanu Reeves attends U.K. couple's wedding. Courtesy James Roadnight / SWNS

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Wedding Crashers

So how did it come to be that Reeves stopped by the bride and groom's big day? Turns out, James came upon Reeves in the bar area of the Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa in Northamptonshire, England — the venue where their reception was being held — and invited the actor to stop by.

"He was very friendly and said he would later on," Nikki told Newsweek. "We didn't know if he would or not but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him!"

Not only did Reeves show up, but the 57-year-old actor took photos with the newlyweds and their family.

"My mum, Jo, took photos and shouted for everyone to yell 'Speed!' as she took the photo," Nikki recalled to the outlet. "We laughed about that as it's one of his older films! We are big fans."

Nikki told Newsweek her wedding photographer also got some photos with the "so kind and friendly" star, who congratulated the couple on their wedding and even "took the time to speak to some of our guests," many of whom were left "a bit starstruck."

RELATED VIDEO: Keanu Reeves Surprised His John Wick: Chapter 4 Stunt Team with Rolex Watches: "Best Wrap Gift Ever"

"Keanu Reeves dropping by to say hello was just out of this world. Something to remember and the start of many more adventures together," Nikki said.

The bride also said the wedding was "perfect" and "magical" even without Reeves' appearance, but it made the day even more memorable.

According to ITV, Reeves was in the area filming a Formula One-related documentary and also visited the Fox & Hounds pub, which is near Fawsley Hall.

"He was really nice," one pubgoer, Dianne King, told the latter outlet, which also included photos of herself with Reeves. "Quite quiet, but very kind and asked if I wanted a photo, after I asked him about 10 times if it was really him."

"I apologized for interrupting them, but everyone he was with were very nice and really friendly," she added. "I can honestly say they were all a lovely bunch of people."