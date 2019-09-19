Keanu Reeves Says He ‘Instantly Connected’ to His Canadian Toy Story 4 Character Duke Caboom

Toy Story 4 is available on digital Oct. 1

By Alexia Fernandez
September 19, 2019 10:22 AM

Keanu Reeves holds a special connection to his Toy Story 4 character Duke Caboom.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from the Blu-ray/DVD and Digital home release, the 55-year-old actor gives life to the whimsical character who only wants to ride his motorcycle and be the greatest stunt-toy ever made.

“He’s a stunt guy from Canada, you’ve got Keanu Reeves from Canada who loves motorcycles,” said Bob Pauley, production designer of the film. “The planets align on that character.”

Scott Clark, the supervising animator on the film, said he was impressed with Reeves’s performance.

“When we were in pre-production for Duke Caboom, Keanu Reeves came in. I didn’t have a chance to do any animation yet so I just did some posing,” he said. “We showed him some poses of Duke on the bike.”

Keanu Reeves
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, Pixar

Reeves was thrilled to be taking part in the film.

“I don’t know what it was but I instantly connected to Duke Caboom,” he said. “I felt like his physicality was important, so even when he’s talking to you he’s doing stunts. He can’t help himself.”

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Had No Idea About the Internet’s Obsession with Him: ‘That’s Wacky’

Toy Story 4 also stars Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Annie Potts, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele and Joan Cusack.

The film is available on Digital in 4K Ultra HD™, HD, and Movies Anywhere Oct. 1, and on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray,™ DVD Oct. 8.

Advertisement

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.