Keanu Reeves Says He ‘Instantly Connected’ to His Canadian Toy Story 4 Character Duke Caboom

Keanu Reeves holds a special connection to his Toy Story 4 character Duke Caboom.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from the Blu-ray/DVD and Digital home release, the 55-year-old actor gives life to the whimsical character who only wants to ride his motorcycle and be the greatest stunt-toy ever made.

“He’s a stunt guy from Canada, you’ve got Keanu Reeves from Canada who loves motorcycles,” said Bob Pauley, production designer of the film. “The planets align on that character.”

Scott Clark, the supervising animator on the film, said he was impressed with Reeves’s performance.

“When we were in pre-production for Duke Caboom, Keanu Reeves came in. I didn’t have a chance to do any animation yet so I just did some posing,” he said. “We showed him some poses of Duke on the bike.”

Reeves was thrilled to be taking part in the film.

“I don’t know what it was but I instantly connected to Duke Caboom,” he said. “I felt like his physicality was important, so even when he’s talking to you he’s doing stunts. He can’t help himself.”

Toy Story 4 also stars Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Annie Potts, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele and Joan Cusack.

The film is available on Digital in 4K Ultra HD™, HD, and Movies Anywhere Oct. 1, and on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray,™ DVD Oct. 8.