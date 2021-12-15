The Matrix's Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith Choose Red or Blue Pill on RTT

Jada Pinkett Smith is joined by her Matrix Resurrections costars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for Red Table Talk's 100th episode Wednesday

The Matrix Resurrections cast is getting real about one iconic question: Red pill or blue pill?

On Wednesday's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk — the series' 100th episode — host Jada Pinkett Smith sits down with her costars in the action franchise, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, to discuss the new sequel.

At one point, Pinkett Smith, 50, asks everyone whether they'd choose what Reeves' Neo went for with the red pill, discovering the truth of the Matrix's illusions, or whether they'd want to remain blissfully ignorant with the blue pill.

Referencing her red manicure and the talk show's titular piece of furniture, Pinkett Smith votes red pill. "Definitely the red. Red for me," she answers.

Red Table Talk Matrix Keanu Reeves, Carrie Ann Moss Credit: Justin Carter

"For some of us there's no choice, right? It just chose us, in a way. Then occasionally you just pray for that blue pill," says Moss, 54, as Reeves, 57, agrees.

"Man, I really do be praying for that blue pill, Carrie-Anne," replies Pinkett Smith. "Just give me a few days of the blue pill, please!"

"A blue-pill vacation?" suggests Reeves, as the others quickly say, "Yes!" They all explained that the red pill comes with "a lot of work" and never-ending layers that can become exhausting to unpack.

Pinkett Smith teased her Matrix-themed Red Table Talk episode earlier this week, writing on Instagram, "Is technology using you or are you using it?"

"Are you anxious when you unplug? Who do you become when you are plugged in? Who do you become when you are unplugged? Join our altered Red Table universe WEDNESDAY," she added.

Tune in for the 100th episode of Red Table Talk Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.