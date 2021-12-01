Carrie-Anne Moss says of her Matrix Resurrections costar Keanu Reeves, "I've watched him grow in the last 20 years. I'm in awe of it"

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss Describe Their Matrix Bond: 'It Is Like a Soul Friendship'

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss share a years-long bond thanks to their Matrix movies.

The actors open up about their fourth outing as Neo and Trinity for the upcoming sequel The Matrix Resurrections, detailing how their friendship has developed since they first played the characters in 1999's The Matrix.

"We've been through this experience together as partners. The only way I can describe it is like a soul friendship," Moss, 54, told Entertainment Weekly in the magazine's latest cover story.

"Most of my scenes are with Keanu, and it was just a pleasure to sit across from him and do that again," she added. "He has a masterful understanding of action. I've watched him grow in the last 20 years. I'm in awe of it."

"But you've got a flavor. It's Trinity! It's Carrie-Anne Moss, Trinity flavor," responded Reeves, 57. "All the fierceness and mind, focus, commitment is there in the gestures. Untamed and wild and controlled."

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss cover EW's January 2022 issue Credit: Dan Winters for EW

Reeves also teased that the new installment's story delves deeper into their characters' romance.

"Not that it needed it, but certainly the depth of why this film got made is the sense of it being a love story between Trinity and Neo," he said, adding of the moment director Lana Wachowski, 56, first told him the plot: "It was one of those phone calls where even though you're at home, you stand up."