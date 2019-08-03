Keanu Reeves Is Unrecognizable in Bizarre Look for New Bill & Ted Movie

Keanu Reeves is having some fun on the set of Bill & Ted Face the Music.

The 54-year-old actor was spotted filming the highly-anticipated movie in a bizarre look that left him totally unrecognizable. Reeves was seen sporting a wig that added a mullet to the top of his head while the sides were shaved clean and a bushy beard. He was also wearing a long-sleeve Under Armour shirt rolled up to show off his stomach and dark jeans.

Reeves has been spotted on the set of the movie several times while filming, including an exciting shot of the actor with pal and costar Alex Winter. The two have starred in the Bill & Ted movies together since they first made its debut in 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. They later reprised the roles in the 1991 sequel Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

The long-awaited third film is written by franchise scribes Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon and is currently in production, with a release date scheduled for Aug. 21, 2020, according to the The New York Times. Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest and Red 2) will direct.

“We want to say thank you to the fans,” Reeves said alongside Winter, 53, in a video when the announcement was made.

“It’s all because of you guys,” added Winter. “We owe you a huge debt of gratitude so we wanted to say thank you.”

As for the plot, it appears to follow the same model laid out in previous movies, with the dim-witted duo of Bill (Winter) and Ted (Reeves) traveling through time and getting into a sea of antics.

“Yet to fulfill their rock ’n’ roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe,” a press release reads, according to the Times. “Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

It’s unclear just who those “families, old friends and music legends” will be. Previous films saw the headbangers crossing paths with everyone from Billy the Kid, Socrates, Joan of Arch, and even the Grim Reaper.