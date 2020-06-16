Keanu Reeves is raising money for a kids cancer charity, Camp Rainbow Gold, in exchange for a 15-minute Zoom chat

Keanu Reeves Is Auctioning Off a 15-Minute Zoom Date with Him for Children's Cancer Charity

Keanu Reeves is lending his time toward a good cause.

The actor, 55, is participating in a charity auction in which he’ll be part of a 15-minute Zoom chat with a lucky winner.

The proceeds of the auction will go directly toward Camp Rainbow Gold, a children’s cancer organization aimed at providing emotionally empowering experiences to kids in Idaho diagnosed with cancer, according to the organization’s website.

The bid for the one-on-one with Reeves is currently at $16,300 at the time of publication.

Described as, “A Little One-on-One with Keanu,” the description of the auction lists the actor’s biggest accomplishments, reading, “Bill & Ted. Speed. The Matrix. John Wick. You know him. You love him. This is truly priceless and now you have the chance to Zoom with him from home!”

“Get your questions ready and spend 15-minutes with actor, director, producer and musician, Keanu Reeves,” it continued.

The auction is set to close on Monday, June 22 at 12 p.m. MDT.

Earlier this month, Reeves participated in a video message with his Bill & Ted costar Alex Winters as they wished the San Dimas High School graduating class good luck.

The two stars perfectly channeled their movie characters for the video.

"We know it's a tough time right now and you're having to do this virtual graduation," Winter, 54, said. "We want to wish you the best of luck moving forward."

Reeves added, "Yeah, congratulations to the graduating class of 2020. Well done!"

"But most importantly, we wanted to tell you to be excellent to each other," Winter said.

"And party on," Reeves quipped.