Keanu Reeves Reveals the Only Celebrities He's Asked for Autographs — and Their Epic Responses

You're never too famous to fanboy out over your idols — just ask Keanu Reeves.

"But it wasn't for me — it was for a friend, and [Lou] was cool about it," he recalled of the late rocker. "It was [on] a little piece of paper, and it was [in] blue ink. … Yeah, it was good. It just said, 'Lou Reed.' "

"It would have been really disappointing if it didn't say 'Lou Reed,' " joked Stephen Colbert, to which his guest replied, "I know, but it could have said, 'All my best' or ... "

bill and ted excellent adventure George Carlin, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989) | Credit: Orion/Kobal/Shutterstock

The second celebrity Reeves approached for their John Hancock was none other than legendary comedian George Carlin, whom he appeared with in 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure.

"I'm so jealous. I'm such a fan," said Colbert, 57. "And that was for you?"

"Yeah," said Reeves. "He wrote … I think it was, 'Dear Keanu, F--- you!' "

While the actor "always thought he just wrote that for me," he admitted, "then I met someone else who said that he wrote the same thing to them! Anyway, beautiful."

keanu reeves Keanu Reeves | Credit: the late show with stephen colbert/ youtube

Reeves and his Bill & Ted costar Alex Winter participated in a Zoom chat last year tied to the release of the long-awaited third film in the series, Bill & Ted Face the Music, opening up about having Carlin (who died at age 71 in 2008) on set.

"He brought class ... He was just down to earth and worked really hard on [his character] Rufus," said Reeves, according to Looper.

"And he brought a weight to it — I mean, it's George Carlin coming from the future," he added. "It was really extraordinary to have a chance to work with such an incredible person and artist."