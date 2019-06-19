Keanu Reeves Has Been Approached for 'Almost Every' Marvel Film, Says Kevin Feige

Keanu Reeves as a Marvel superhero?

It might not be so farfetched. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com on Wednesday he’s been trying to find the right part for the John Wick actor, 54.

“We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige said, laughing. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

This isn’t the first time Reeves has been linked to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Earlier this month, rumors swirled the actor was in talks to appear in Marvel’s upcoming film The Eternals opposite Angelina Jolie.

Reeves is currently flying high on the successes of several films, including John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, which has so far grossed $276 million at the worldwide box office and $149 million domestically.

Image zoom Keanu Reeves Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The star also had a cameo role in the Netflix romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe that quickly went viral. He’s also voicing daredevil stunt motorcyclist Duke Caboom in this week’s Toy Story 4.

Reeves was also named the internet’s new boyfriend, although the actor found himself surprised by his new title.

“I’ve been what?” he told PEOPLE at the premiere of Toy Story 4.

He continued, “That’s, uh, that’s wacky. Well, the positivity’s great.“

“It’s really special how John Wick was embraced, and working on Always Be My Maybe, great, you know. Ali Wong and Randall Park [are] just really wonderful artists and people, and it was really cool to get a chance to play with them,” he said, speaking of his costars on the Netflix movie.

Reeves also had high praise for the team behind Toy Story 4, in which he plays a daredevil, motorcycle-obsessed toy called Duke Caboom.

“I just kind of got inspired,” Reeves said when asked if he really did jump onto a table at Pixar when learning about the character.

“The character’s so full of life,” he added. “He’s a showman, he’s a daredevil. So when he’s on the bike, I was just — like, he keeps doing poses, you know, and he can’t stop. They put it into the film, so it was nice.”

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on Friday.