Keanu Reeves Says He Appreciates 'the Goodwill' of Being Called the 'Internet's Boyfriend'

The actor told PEOPLE during the New York City premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4 that he hopes his fans "enjoy what I do"

By Mary Park
and
Published on March 16, 2023 09:28 AM
Keanu Reeves attends Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" screening
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Keanu Reeves is just fine with his viral "Internet's Boyfriend" status.

While walking the red carpet at the New York City premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4 on Wednesday evening, the actor, 58, told PEOPLE exclusively that he appreciates the love that he receives online.

"I really appreciate the goodwill," Reeves — who is currently dating artist Alexandra Grant — said when asked about the internet's obsession with him.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chad Stahelski, Marko Zaror, Keanu Reeves, Erica Lee, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Ian McShane and Basil Iwanyk attend Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" screening
Jamie McCarthy/THR/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Continuing to speak with PEOPLE, Reeves said he is embracing all that comes with portraying his legendary hitman character in another movie in the action-hero franchise.

"I love the challenges of John Wick, it's super intense," he explained. "It's playful. I get to do different things — driving, you know? [I get to use] nunchucks and do movie Judo, movie jujitsu. So I really enjoy that."

And while the Internet may love the fact that Reeves is frequently photographed doing mundane things — like eating a sandwich alone on a bench or going grocery shopping — The Matrix star welcomes those adrenaline-pumping moments that are featured within the soon-to-be-released film.

"I enjoy the challenges and the intensity and the noise," he said. "So I'm not looking to hang out on the beach."

Keanu Reeves attends Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" screening
Cindy Ord/WireImage

For the new movie, Reeves recently said that he trained for months to prepare. "John Wick: Chapter 4 was the hardest physical role I've ever had in my career so far," he told Total Film in a January interview. "They really trained me up to be able to have what we call the toolbox."

Revealing that he also upped his stunt-driving skills for some action-packed scenes set in Paris, he explained, "We took the car-driving to the next level, which I really enjoy."

"There's 180s, forward-into-reverse 180s, reverse-into-forward 270s, drifting. … So it was really fun to get a chance to learn those skills, and to play," Reeves added.

And as for the success of the franchise impacting his decision to gravitate towards intense projects?

"I haven't been looking for a milieu," he told PEOPLE, referring to the action-hero niche. "I'm just hoping that people enjoy what I do."

Related Articles
Keanu Reeves attends a special screening of Warner Bros. "DC League of Super Pets" at AMC The Grove 14 on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
German Scientists Name Fungus-Killing Bacteria After Keanu Reeves: 'That's Pretty Cool'
Donnie Yen
Donnie Yen Says He Asked to Change His 'John Wick 4' Character's 'Generic' Name and Appearance
Keanu Reeves as John Wick and Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick 4
'John Wick: Chapter 4': Everything to Know
Keanu Reeves introduces a Special Screening of "John Wick: Chapter 4" at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Keanu Reeves Jokes to Fan Who Proposed at 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Screening: 'Careful What You Wish For'
Keanu Reeves as John Wick and Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick 4
Keanu Reeves, Director 'Going to Give 'John Wick' a Rest' After New Sequel: We're 'Done for the Moment'
Keanu Reeves attends the UK premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4; THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS Poster
Keanu Reeves Reveals He Has the Red Pill from the Original 'Matrix' Set: 'Not Stolen'
Keanu Reeves as John Wick and Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick 4
'John Wick: Chapter 4' Called 'One of the Greatest Action Movies Ever Made' in Glowing First Reactions
Keanu Reeves attends a special screening of Warner Bros. "DC League of Super Pets" at AMC The Grove 14 on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Keanu Reeves Calls 'John Wick: Chapter 4' His 'Hardest Physical Role' Ever: They 'Trained Me Up'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the The CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA)
Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Enjoy a Date Night in L.A., Plus Eva Longoria, Eric André and More
Quinta Brunson Lisa Anne Walter
Quinta Brunson & Lisa Ann Walter Attend the Publicists Awards, Plus Andra Day, Chelsea Handler and More
Miley Cyurs Lil Nas X Elton John
Miley Cyrus, Elton John & Lil Nas X Stunt at the Versace Show, Plus Tom Cruise, Cher and More
Keanu Reeves as John Wick and Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick 4
Keanu Reeves Prepares to Fight Bill Skarsgard in Action-Packed 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Trailer
DEVOTION
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
Anjelica Huston, Ana de Armas
Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas in 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina': 'Hollywood Royalty'
Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves
What to Know About Artist Alexandra Grant, Who Is Dating Keanu Reeves
John Wick 4 Keanu Reeves CR: Lionsgate
Keanu Reeves Ready for More Revenge in 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Teaser After Surprising Fans at Comic-Con