Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Hold Hands During Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

Keanu Reeves and artist Alexandra Grant first went public with their relationship in November 2019, when they made their red carpet debut together

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant enjoyed a lovely night out.

On Saturday, the Matrix Resurrections actor, 57, and his artist girlfriend, 49, attended the 2022 MOCA Gala held at the Geffen Contemporary at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. They walked the red carpet together, holding hands and smiling into each other's eyes during the outing.

The couple went public with their romance in November 2019, making their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in L.A.

Reeves and Grant have been friends for years, and even collaborated on works together, such as Reeves' 2011 book Ode to Happiness and 2016's Shadows, which was also written by Reeves with illustrations by Grant.

In February 2020, Grant's friend, actress Jennifer Tilly, told Page Six that the couple had been dating for much longer than fans realized. "I remember a couple of years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, 'Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,' and I'm like, 'Wait. What? What? What?' " Tilly, 63, said at the time.

Grant addressed her romance with Reeves for the first time in March 2020, opening up to Vogue about the attention she received once they went public with their relationship.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant attend MOCA Gala 2022 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on June 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images) Credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating," she said at the time. "But the question I've been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good?' "

When asked if marriage was something she could foresee for herself in the future, Grant said, "Over a glass of wine … I would love to tell you. Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How's that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."