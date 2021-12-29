Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss Would Love to Team Up in a John Wick Movie: 'Let's Get on That'

Ever since working together on the first Matrix movie more than 20 years ago, stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have maintained a close friendship and appreciation for each other -- especially when it comes to their other film and TV work.

"I love John Wick," Moss, 54, tells PEOPLE in the latest issue of her favorite Reeves role. "I really started to understand Keanu's outrageous gift for telling story through his body. And I didn't fully understand that until I went deep into John Wick with one of my children. It was very bonding for us too. It was amazing to have that experience with my son and to watch the depth that Keanu is able to [create] with his body. It's really an art form."

"That's kind. Thank you," says Reeves, 57, who admitted his affection for Moss' iconic Matrix character. "I'm going to stay with Trinity, I think. But in all your performances, your eyes, I always see what's behind the eyes, what communicates. And there's always such a present-ness and even in vulnerability, a strength."

Wick also stars another familiar face to Matrix fans: Laurence Fishburne. When asked if there could be an opening for Moss in Wick, Reeves said, "That would be awesome" and asking Moss: "You want to play an assassin?"

"I'd love it," said Moss.



Reeves: "Really?"



Moss: "Yeah!"



Reeves: "Okay. Let's get on that."



Moss: "I'll start practicing."



Reeves: "Be careful for what you wish for. I'm on it now."

John Wick 3: Parabellum Keanu Reeves Credit: Niko Tavernise/Lionsgate

Regarding the actors' current onscreen pairing in Resurrections, Reeves and Moss are grateful they got to do the fourth film in the megahit franchise, directed by Lana Wachowski.



"This one felt more emotional, just feeling like we're not going to do it again, so I was trying to soak it all in," says Reeves.



"Yeah. Enjoy every moment of it," adds Moss. "The experience lives in you forever."