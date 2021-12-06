The fourth installment of the fan-favorite franchise debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on Dec. 22

Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss Fight for Their Lives in New Matrix Resurrections Trailer

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are returning to The Matrix.

In a new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, released Monday, the two stars face their biggest opponent yet in their roles as Neo and Trinity.

The cast also includes Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick and more.

Earlier this month, Moss and Reeves sat down with Entertainment Weekly where they spoke of how their friendship has developed since they first played the characters in 1999's The Matrix.

"We've been through this experience together as partners. The only way I can describe it is like a soul friendship," Moss, 54, told Entertainment Weekly in the magazine's latest cover story.

CARRIE-ANNE MOSS as Trinity and KEANU REEVES as Neo/Thomas Anderson in Warner Bros. Pictures, Village Roadshow Pictures and Venus Castina Productions’ “THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS,” a Warner Bros. Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

"Most of my scenes are with Keanu, and it was just a pleasure to sit across from him and do that again," she added. "He has a masterful understanding of action. I've watched him grow in the last 20 years. I'm in awe of it."

"But you've got a flavor. It's Trinity! It's Carrie-Anne Moss, Trinity flavor," responded Reeves, 57. "All the fierceness and mind, focus, commitment is there in the gestures. Untamed and wild and controlled."

Reeves also teased that the new installment's story delves deeper into their characters' romance.

"Not that it needed it, but certainly the depth of why this film got made is the sense of it being a love story between Trinity and Neo," he said, adding of the moment director Lana Wachowski first told him the plot: "It was one of those phone calls where even though you're at home, you stand up.

Wachowski recently told EW that the plot for the new movie "exploded rather fully formed" from her imagination.

"Technology paradoxically brought us closer together while also isolating or inculcating us from each other," she told the magazine. "The power of technology to trap or limit our subjective reality was an important part of the new narrative for Matrix Resurrections. ... Art is a mirror. Most will prefer to gaze at the surface but there will be people like me who enjoy what lies behind the looking glass. I made this movie for them."