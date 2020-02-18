See Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Reunite in Bill & Ted Face the Music — 19 Years After Sequel!

Bill and Ted are officially back!

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves suited up as their slightly dim-witted characters once again in a new shot from the upcoming Bill & Ted Face the Music, which revives the popular franchise 19 years after its sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

The shot shows Reeves’ Ted and Winter’s Bill all dressed up in colorful suits at what looks like a wedding with several instruments behind them.

Face the Music reconnects with the now-middle-aged best friends as they set out on a new time-traveling adventure to seek the song that will restore harmony to the universe. This time around, the two will be aided by their daughters, played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine.

The long-awaited film will be written by franchise scribes Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, with a release date scheduled for Aug. 21. Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest and Red 2) will direct.

Image zoom Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back in Bill & Ted Face the Music Courtesy Orion Pictures

“We want to say thank you to the fans,” Reeves, 55, said alongside Winter, 54, in March 2019 when they announced the third film, doing so in a video shot from the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

“It’s all because of you guys,” added Winter. “We owe you a huge debt of gratitude so we wanted to say thank you.”

Back in 2005, Winter — who retired from acting after 1993’s Freaked and embarked on a second career behind the camera — opened up about the possibilities of a third incarnation.

“We’re really close. We’re just about there,” Winter told Yahoo! in Austin, Texas, though he added, “In Hollywood parlance, [that] means we’ll either be shooting soon, or it’s never going to happen.”

“It’s really been us driving the whole thing,” Winter added. “Me and Keanu and [writers] Chris [Matheson] and Ed [Solomon]. So we’re producing it and we’re actively trying to get it made. We’re not tired of it, but I think for our fans, we are eager to stop talking about and actually shoot the damn thing.”

Bill & Ted Face the Music is out in theaters August 21.