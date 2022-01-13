Bill & Ted Reunion! Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Go Motorcycling Together in Malibu

Bill and Ted's excellent motorcycling adventure!

On Wednesday, longtime friends Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter were photographed reuniting in Malibu to get coffee before riding motorcycles together along on the California roads. The pair wore black jackets and sunglasses, toting their helmets along during the outing.

Reeves, 57, and Winter, 56, famously costarred in the Bill & Ted movies, including 1989's Excellent Adventure and 1991's Bogus Journey. They reprised their characters for 2020's long-awaited sequel, Bill & Ted Face the Music.

The duo told PEOPLE in August 2020 about dealing with fame after the beloved first entry in the comedy franchise, which sees two high school friends who find a time-traveling phone booth and used it to ace their history report.

"I've been chased down the street by an entire frat house," Winter said at the time. "But the Bill and Ted notoriety comes coupled with so much joy from people when they recognize you. They're always happy."

bill and ted excellent adventure George Carlin, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989) | Credit: Orion/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I had been recognized for some things before, but now people were calling out to me, 'Yo, dude. Be excellent. Party on!' " recalled Reeves, who plays Theodore "Ted" Logan.

Winter added of fan interactions, "People will flip out and chase us down the street playing air guitar. But in general the thing that I find so nice now, all these years later, is the little kids that are into the movies. They've been turned on to the films by their parents or seen them on TV, and the joyful connection they have to the characters is pretty awesome."

When the pair spoke to The New York Times that year, Winter said when it comes to Reeves, "I think of him as my brother."