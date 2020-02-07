Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Have Been Dating 'for Several Years,' Says Jennifer Tilly

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have been dating for longer than fans thought.

Grant’s friend, actress Jennifer Tilly spoke to Page Six about the couple while supporting the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection on Wednesday night.

“I remember a couple of years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?'” Tilly, 61, told the publication.

Reeves and Grant made their public debut as a couple in November when they walked the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala.

“It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, ‘It’s his new girlfriend,'” Tilly said, noting Grant “had gone to a lot of events with him [in the past]. It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years.”

Tilly gushed about Grant — an artist whom she met at a dinner party years ago, according to Page Six — saying Grant and the John Wick star have much in common.

“I saw him at her last art opening, and he’s not, like, wanting the spotlight because he’s a really low-key guy, too, and I think why everybody went crazy is that they’re sort of the perfect couple,” Tilly continued. “I think everybody wishes that they had something like that. It’s not a dazzle, dazzle Hollywood romance.”

She described Grant as a “cool, elegant woman” who is “very quiet, very low-key.”

“[Keanu] is a really great guy, too, but he’s really lucky,” Tilly said.

A rep for Reeves has not commented when reached by PEOPLE.

A source told PEOPLE in November the Matrix star was ready to be more public with his relationship.

“Keanu wants to openly share his life with her,” a source said. “He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life.”

Reeves and Grant have previously worked together on the actor’s 2011 book Ode to Happiness. It was their first collaboration, which was followed by 2016’s Shadows, which was also written by Reeves with illustrations by Grant.

The pair has also founded X Artists’ Books, a publishing house which they established in 2017.