Bill & Ted Are Back! Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Reunite in First Look at Third Film in Series

Bill and Ted are back — and looking better than ever!

The first images of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter for Bill & Ted Face the Music were released on Tuesday showing off how time just can’t get between the time-traveling duo.

Now middle-aged best friends, Bill and Ted are back in a phone booth that serves as their time machine for their new adventure.

On a mission to find the song that will set their world right and bring harmony to the universe, Bill and Ted also gain help from their daughters (played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), some historical figures and a few music legends.

Image zoom Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in Bill & Ted Face the Music Patti Perret/Orion Pictures

Image zoom (Left to right) Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi and Samara Weaving Orion Pictures

Image zoom Keanu Reeves, William Sadler and Alex Winter Orion Pictures

William Sadler reprises his role of Death while Kid Cudi also appears in the film as newcomer Scott Mescudi.

The third film in the trilogy was officially announced in March in a video the two shared on social media.

“We want to say thank you to the fans,” Reeves, 55, said alongside Winter, 54, when they announced the third film, doing so in a video shot from the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

“It’s all because of you guys,” added Winter. “We owe you a huge debt of gratitude so we wanted to say thank you.”

In July, the actors were photographed in costume on the set of the film with Reeves sporting long, black hair, a gray jacket and pants with a red shirt. Winter wore a flannel jacket, blue shirt and dark pants.

The long-awaited film will be written by franchise scribes Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, with a release date scheduled. Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest and Red 2) will direct.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is in theaters August 21, 2020.