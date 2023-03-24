Keanu Reeves Says He Accidentally 'Cut a Gentleman's Head Open' During 'John Wick' Stunt: It 'Sucked'

"Other than that — oh, one guy got hit by a car. He was in the car, so he had to go to the hospital, but he was okay," the actor said of on-set accidents

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

Published on March 24, 2023 08:56 AM
Keanu Reeves attends Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" screening
Keanu Reeves. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Keanu Reeves is recalling the intensity of some of the stunts on set of his John Wick movies.

"In terms of accidents: I made a mistake once — I cut a gentleman's head open. So that really f---ing sucked (excuse my language)," the Canadian actor, 58, said in a new interview with ComicBook.com ahead of the release of John Wick: Chapter 4.

"But other than that — oh, one guy got hit by a car. He was in the car, so he had to go to the hospital, but he was okay," Reeves added.

Luckily, nothing more serious has happened. As Reeves told the outlet, "You do have to take care" — "But it's great that everyone [on set] is watching out for each other."

"So there's some bruising and aches and pains, but 'No humans were harmed in the filming of this motion picture!' " he joked, mimicking a PSA announcement.

Keanu Reeves as John Wick and Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick 4
Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023). Lionsgate

The John Wick films are known to be physically demanding for the cast and their stunt team, to the point where Halle Berry even broke three ribs while training for 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

In a January interview with Total Film, Reeves said filming for the newly released fourth movie pushed him further physically than any of his previous roles.

"John Wick: Chapter 4 was the hardest physical role I've ever had in my career so far," he said. "They really trained me up to be able to have what we call the toolbox."

Revealing he also upped his stunt-driving skills for some action-packed scenes set in Paris, the Matrix star explained, "We took the car-driving to the next level, which I really enjoy."

"There's 180s, forward-into-reverse 180s, reverse-into-forward 270s, drifting. … So it was really fun to get a chance to learn those skills, and to play," Reeves added.

RELATED VIDEO: Halle Berry Says Making John Wick 3 Was "Life-Changing": I've Never "Worked Harder"

That being said, Reeves is nothing if not thankful for the people who make the action even more incredible onscreen. After wrapping up filming for the fourth movie, the actor surprised his stunt team with some rather generous gifts.

Reeves gifted the four-man crew — made up of Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang — with individually personalized Rolex watches during a dinner in Paris in October 2021. The inside of each watch was engraved with a personal message to each of the men from Reeves.

Marinas shared a glimpse of his watch on his Instagram Story, calling it the "best wrap gift ever" in the caption and revealing his watch read, "The John Wick Five" along with the message, "Jeremy Thank you Keanu JW4 2021."

Concepcion also shared a photo of his Rolex on his Instagram Story, writing, "Got that new new thank you bro KR."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in theaters now.

