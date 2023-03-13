Ke Huy Quan Says Hearing His Birth Name Announced During Oscars 2023 Win Was 'Really Special'

Ke Huy Quan said he was at one point encouraged to use "an American sounding name" in order to find work in Hollywood

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 04:09 PM
Ke Huy Quan, winner of the Best Supporting Actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Ke Huy Quan. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

For Ke Huy Quan, hearing his name spoken out loud by Ariana DeBose as she presented him with the award for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars 2023 was important in more ways than one.

As the Everything Everywhere All at Once star celebrated his Academy Award win in the press room on Sunday, Quan, 51, recalled being advised to use "an American sounding" stage name in the late 1980s and early 1990s and said he was "so emotional" when he heard DeBose, 32, speak his name on stage.

"When I started as a kid, it was my birth name, Ke Huy Quan. And I remembered when it got really tough, my manager told me that 'maybe, you know, it would be easier if you were to have an American sounding name,' and I was so desperate for a job that I would do anything," the actor told reporters backstage Sunday.

"And it's insane that I at one point that I would, you know, try a different name, not the name that was given to me," Quan added. "But it can only show you how desperate I was to try to try to make things different."

Quan, who used the names Jonathan Ke Quan and Jonathan Quan at different points earlier in his career, told reporters that when he resolved to return to acting in 2020, "the very first thing that I wanted to do was to go back to my birth given name."

Oscar after parties 2023
Getty

"Tonight to see Ariana open that envelope and say 'Ke Huy Quan,' that was a really, really special moment for me," he added. "And then immediately I was so emotional."

Elsewhere during Quan's press room interview, the Vietnamese-American star said that several of his Goonies costars had reached out to support him ahead of the event.

"Corey Feldman, one of my Goonies brothers, called," said Quan, 51, shouting out the actor who played Mouth to his Data in the 1985 cult film. "I was talking to Kerri Green, and of course Jeff Cohen, who is my entertainment lawyer, is here tonight with me. He was in the audience."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Quan previously opened up about how actor-turned-attorney Cohen, who played Chunk in The Goonies, helped him secure his contract for Everything Everywhere. He even gave Cohen, 48, a shout-out in his acceptance speech Sunday following his big win, and shared a video to his Instagram Story ahead of the ceremony that showed Cohen giving Quan a hug and telling him, "I'm so proud of you!"

RELATED VIDEO: Ke Huy Quan Cries Praises Goonies Costars After 2023 Oscar Win: 'Goonies Never Say Die'

"That's why I wanted to thank him, because I love all of them so much, and every single one of them is so happy," Quan continued in the press room. "Sean [Astin] reached out, Josh [Brolin], Martha [Plimpton]. We are always bonded, you know, we're family together," he said.

"Goonies never say die," he added, quoting the film's famous line.

Related Articles
Ke Huy Quan, winner of the Best Supporting Actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Ke Huy Quan Shouts Out His 'Goonies' Costars After Oscars 2023 Win: 'Goonies Never Say Die'
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Hugging at Oscars 2023 Is Going Viral 38 Years After Temple of Doom
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Hugging at Oscars 2023 Is Going Viral 38 Years After 'Temple of Doom'
Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ke Huy Quan Cries as He Wins at Oscars 2023 for 'Everything Everywhere' : 'This Is the American Dream'
Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ariana DeBose Cries as She Names Ke Huy Quan a Winner at Oscars 2023: 'I'm a Big Ol' Softie'
Ke Huy Quan (R) accepts the award for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from Harrison Ford onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Reunite Onstage at Oscars 2023 as 'Everything Everywhere' Wins Best Picture
2023 Oscar Portfolio
Ke Huy Quan Says Going from Child Actor to Oscar Nominee Has Been 'an Emotional Journey'
Pauly Shore, Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan Encino Man
Pauly Shore Wishes Luck to 'Encino Man' Costars Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan for Oscars: 'What a Comeback'
Ke Huy Quan Michelle Yeoh
Ke Huy Quan: Michelle Yeoh 'Guided Me' in 'Everything Everywhere' — 'I Haven't Done This for a Long Time'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Ke Huy Quan accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Ke Huy Quan Cries as He Becomes First Asian Male Film Winner at SAG Awards: 'Really Emotional Moment for Me'
2023 Oscars Backstage
All the Best Backstage Photos from the 2023 Oscars
2023 Oscars Backstage
5 History-Making Moments from the 2023 Oscars
Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan accept the Best Director award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
'Everything Everywhere' Directors Dedicate Their Oscars 2023 Win 'to All the Mommies in the World'
Pedro Pascal Olivia Wilde
Oscars 2023 Pre-Parties: See All the Fun Photos!
Michelle Yeoh arrives as Vanity Fair and Richard Mille host a private cocktail party honoring A24's "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; Ke Huy Quan arrives to the OMEGA Cocktail Reception and Dinner Celebrating The Academy Awards
Disney+ Drops Action-Packed 'American Born Chinese' Teaser Featuring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan
Ke Huy Quan, James Cameron
Ke Huy Quan Reveals Advice He Got from James Cameron on Awards Circuit: 'Take It All In'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Austin Butler attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Michelle Yeoh attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Angela Bassett attends TIME Women of the Year at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME)
Where the Oscars 2023 Nominees Got Their First Big Breaks, from Soap Operas to Disney Channel Shows