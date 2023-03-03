Ke Huy Quan: Michelle Yeoh 'Guided Me' in 'Everything Everywhere' — 'I Haven't Done This for a Long Time'

Ke Huy Quan praises his Everything Everywhere All at Once costar and fellow Oscar nominee in this week's PEOPLE

By Jason Sheeler
and Benjamin VanHoose
Published on March 3, 2023 11:15 AM
Ke Huy Quan Michelle Yeoh
Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Ke Huy Quan looked to Michelle Yeoh as a leader on set of Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Quan — who earned his first Oscar nomination for the film along with costars Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu — praises Yeoh, 60, in this week's issue of PEOPLE, saying she set the tone during production.

"She guided me. I haven't done this for a long time. I don't think we could have done this movie without her," says Quan, 51, who plays husband to Yeoh's alternate universe-hopping Evelyn Wang.

After taking a long hiatus from Hollywood, Quan returned to acting with Everything Everywhere. He recently told PEOPLE his Oscar nomination (and the score of awards season wins he's gotten) "means a lot" to him at this point in his career — almost 40 years after he first appeared on the big screen as a child actor in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

"We have so many Asian actors being nominated in major acting categories. I'm really thrilled about it, and it means that this past year, our stories are being told," he said.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (12876015e) Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Ke Quan Everything Everywhere All at Once - 2022
Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Moviestore/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"When something like this happens, it just reinforces my belief that impactful change can happen," Quan added. "I'm so grateful to the Academy for recognizing all of us. Getting nominated is a big, big deal. I cannot believe I'm an Oscar-nominated actor. This is unbelievable to me."

In this week's PEOPLE, Yeoh looks back on the past year, saying she feels gratitude.

"A lot of actresses find, as the numbers get bigger, the roles start to dwindle," she says. "Over the last few years, I'm very proud that we have been breaking away from stereotypes — it's not just lip service. It is happening. And it's happening to me."

RELATED VIDEO: Ke Huy Quan Says Going from Child Actor to Oscar Nominee Has Been 'an Emotional Journey'

"You go from shock to bewilderment," she continues. " 'Wow, is it me? How can it be me?' Because I've worked with so many amazing actresses who should have had this privilege, and so I am very grateful to be given the opportunity to sit at the table and to be seen."

Yeoh credits her success and determination to the many strong women in her life.

Michelle Yeoh Rollout
Yu Tsai

"I've always been surrounded by women who are very independent, very strong, very smart, and also were very wise, because sometimes I really do take offense when someone says, 'Oh yeah, she's tough. She's a real b----.' And I'm like, 'No. A woman who is tough doesn't have to be that.' You can be a b---- for fun, but not like that," she says. "And women who are in positions of power are not neurotic. They deserve to be there because they worked hard at it, and sometimes we have to work even harder to get to that position."

For more about Michelle Yeoh and women changing the world in 2023, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.

Related Articles
2023 Oscar Portfolio
Ke Huy Quan Says Going from Child Actor to Oscar Nominee Has Been 'an Emotional Journey'
Michelle Yeoh Rollout
Michelle Yeoh on Her Journey from Action Hero to Oscar Nominee: 'Is It Really Happening to Me?'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Ke Huy Quan accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Ke Huy Quan Cries as He Becomes First Asian Male Film Winner at SAG Awards: 'Really Emotional Moment for Me'
Ke Huy Quan, James Cameron
Key Huy Quan Reveals Advice He Got from James Cameron on Awards Circuit: 'Take it all In'
Michelle Yeoh Rollout
What Michelle Yeoh Learned from Jamie Lee Curtis: 'She's Friggin' Hollywood Royalty — and So Generous'
2023 Oscar Portfolio
8 of the 2023 Oscar Nominees Tell PEOPLE What Their Nominations Mean to Them
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Michelle Yeoh accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Michelle Yeoh Drops F-Bomb, Dedicates SAG Award 2023 Win to 'Every Little Girl That Looks Like Me'
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh Brings the Sunshine to the SAG Awards Red Carpet in Whimsical Black and Yellow Gown
Haley Lu Richardson, Leo Woodall and Simona Tabasco attend PEOPLE's Post SAG Awards Gala
All the Fun Photos from Inside PEOPLE's 2023 SAG Awards Afterparty
Ke Huy Quan; Jessica Chastain; Sally Field
The Best Moments from the 2023 SAG Awards
Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Andy Le, and Michelle Yeoh accept the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
94-Year-Old 'Everything Everywhere' Star Gets Standing Ovation as Michelle Yeoh Dedicates SAG Award Win to Him
Michelle Yeoh style story
Michelle Yeoh Has Only One Style Rule: 'You Can't Let the Dress Wear You'
Michelle Yeoh & Ke Huy Quan
SAG Awards 2023: See the Full Winners List!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Her Late Parents, Declares 'I'm 64!' and Gets Standing Ovation at SAG Awards 2023
Nominees for the 95th Oscars® were celebrated at a luncheon held at the Beverly Hilton, Monday, February 13, 2023. The 95th Oscars will air on Sunday, March 12, live on ABC.
2023 Oscar Nominees Pose for Group Picture at Annual Academy Luncheon — See the Photo
MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.
All About James Hong, 94-Year-Old 'Everything Everywhere' Star Who Got Standing Ovation at SAG Awards