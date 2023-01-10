Ke Huy Quan Reveals 'Goonies' Costar Jeff Cohen, Now a Lawyer, Handled His 'Everything Everywhere' Contract

"When the producer of our movie was trying to make my deal, he said he never imagined that he'd have to talk to Chunk and Data for his movie," Quan joked

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on January 10, 2023 02:12 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Jeff Cohen and Ke Huy Quan attend the premiere of A24's "Everything Everywhere All At Once" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)
Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Thirty-seven years after The Goonies was released, Ke Huy Quan and Jeff Cohen are still working together — but not in the way fans might assume.

Quan, 51, took part alongside several fellow Oscar contenders in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, noting that Cohen, 48, is now "an outstanding lawyer" working in the entertainment industry. The actor revealed how his friend handled his contract for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

"When the producer of our movie was trying to make my deal, he said he never imagined that he'd have to talk to Chunk and Data for his movie," Quan joked, referring to their characters in the 1985 adventure comedy.

"Chunk get you a good deal, by the way?" Adam Sandler quipped.

"Jeff is an outstanding lawyer," said Quan.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1623505a) The Goonies, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan, Jeff Cohen Film and Television
Moviestore/Shutterstock

Quan made his movie debut in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom opposite Harrison Ford before appearing in The Goonies the following year. He stepped away from acting completely in the early 2000s. After graduating from film school at USC, he turned his attention behind the scenes, becoming a successful assistant director and stunt coordinator.

Twenty years later, after watching 2018's Crazy Rich Asians, Quan decided it might be time to return to his first love. "I was happy working behind the camera but I had serious FOMO," he recently told PEOPLE with a laugh. "I wanted to be up there with my fellow Asian actors!"

Similar to his beginnings in the business, Quan booked the first role he auditioned for, in the critically acclaimed genre-bending fantasy Everything Everywhere All at Once opposite Michelle Yeoh, in which he plays three versions of one character. His performance nabbed him a Golden Globe nomination.

RELATED VIDEO: Find Out What Jeff Cohen (Chunk) Thinks About a Goonies Reboot

As for his lasting friendship with Cohen, Quan — who is also still close friends with Goonies costar Corey Feldman — previously told PEOPLE, "We'll be friends for life. He's my Goonies brother."

"In fact, my [Everything Everywhere] producer told me a really funny story the other day. He said never in his life did he think that he would have to talk to Chunk to get Data to be in his movie. I thought that was hilarious," Quan added.

