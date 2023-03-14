Ke Huy Quan Crashes 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' After Oscar Win: 'Can't Let the Best Day of My Life End'

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan took home Best Supporting Actor at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday

Published on March 14, 2023 11:06 AM

Ke Huy Quan's Oscars 2023 celebrations kept rolling into Monday night — or, at least, so his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live would have fans believe.

As Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the awards show, praised Quan's acceptance speech and triumphant reunion with Harrison Ford as Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture at the 95th Academy Awards, the Best Supporting Actor winner himself walked out onto the Jimmy Kimmel Live stage Monday, trophy in hand and still dressed as he was Sunday night.

"I'm looking for my car," Quan, 51, joked to Kimmel, when asked what he was doing there.

"Wait, are you still up from the Oscars last night?" the late-night host asked, to which Quan replied, "Aren't you?"

"I will never go to sleep, Jimmy. I can't let the best day of my life end," he said during the segment, drawing applause from the audience.

"I was out all night with Cocaine Bear, so I'm wired," Quan added, joking that he was going to Jay-Z's afterparty after stopping by the late-night show.

Oscar after parties 2023
Getty

Quan's win on Sunday was one of seven for Everything Everywhere All at Once, including wins for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress.

After the actor accepted his trophy on Sunday, Quan recalled to reporters in the press room how he was once advised to use "an American-sounding" stage name in the late 1980s and early 1990s as he explained why he was "so emotional" when he heard presenter Ariana DeBose speak his name onstage.

"When I started as a kid, it was my birth name, Ke Huy Quan. And I remembered when it got really tough, my manager told me that 'maybe, you know, it would be easier if you were to have an American sounding name,' and I was so desperate for a job that I would do anything," the actor told reporters backstage.

Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Wang, Stephanie Hsu, Daniel Scheinert, (Front Row, L-R) Ke Huy Quan and Daniel Kwan at the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

"And it's insane that I at one point that I would, you know, try a different name, not the name that was given to me," Quan added. "But it can only show you how desperate I was to try to make things different."

Quan, who used the names Jonathan Ke Quan and Jonathan Quan at different points earlier in his career, told reporters when he resolved to return to acting in 2020 the "very first thing that I wanted to do was to go back to my birth given name."

"Tonight, to see Ariana open that envelope and say Ke Huy Quan, that was a really, really special moment for me," he added. "And then immediately I was so emotional."

