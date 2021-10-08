The latest Resident Evil film goes back to the origins of the hit franchise

Kaya Scodelario Fights Off Zombies in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Trailer

The trailer for the latest installment in the Resident Evil franchise has arrived, and it's taking fans back to where it all began.

The upcoming film, titled Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, features Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Avan Jogia as Leon Kennedy, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine and Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield.

Thursday's newly released trailer takes the Resident Evil saga back to 1998, when Claire returns to Raccoon City, insisting, "We need to expose Umbrella," referring to the pharmaceutical company that once operated in the town, which she suspects is hiding an evil secret.

With a zombie outbreak quickly overtaking Raccoon City, Claire insists, "We have to contain this."

The bloody, action-packed Raccoon City is based on the first two games in the hit horror video game franchise and follows the previous six Resident Evil films from Paul W.S. Anderson, which grossed $1.2 billion globally, per Deadline.

The latest Resident Evil film starts fresh, recasting the characters and rebooting the story.

The official synopsis for Resident Evil: Raccoon City reads, "In Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town."

"The company's exodus left the city a wasteland … with great evil brewing below the surface," the description continues. "When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night."

The upcoming film is written and directed by Johannes Roberts and also stars Tom Hopper, Donal Logue and Neal McDonough.

Raccoon City comes not long after Netflix released their own Resident Evil series, Infinite Darkness, in July, while a new Resident Evil game titled Resident Evil Village dropped in May.