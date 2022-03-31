Katy Perry Will Host New Podcast About Elizabeth Taylor and Her Impact on Influencers

Katy Perry will soon take the mic in a brand new way.

The American Idol judge, 37, will host a limited podcast series profiling famed actress Elizabeth Taylor as the original influencer, according to The Associated Press.

The 10-episode series, titled Elizabeth The First, will be produced by Perry herself alongside House of Taylor and Imperative as they dive into Taylor's success.

Perry said in a statement to the AP that Taylor is an inspiration to her in more ways than one. "Like most people, I was attracted to her glamour," she said, noting that she is "inspired by her bold activism, her constant boss moves in business, and through it all, an unapologetic way of loving — all things I try to live in my own life."

The star added that "it's an honor to be able to share her story in this way."

Elizabeth Taylor Credit: NY Daily News Archive/Getty

"We believe wholeheartedly that this take on Elizabeth will resonate with audiences," said House of Taylor, which "preserves and sustains Elizabeth Taylor's legacy through content, partnerships, and products," per its website.

"Her story is timely," House of Taylor added. "And, we're excited for people to hear about her in a different light and see her the way we do."

PEOPLE had reached out to Perry's reps for comment.

Taylor died in 2011 following an illustrious career in Hollywood. In addition to becoming a big star in films, the actress was also a fierce AIDS advocate.

Elizabeth Taylor Credit: API/GAMMA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Perry previously emulated Taylor for Harper's Bazaar's 2015 Icons spread, noting that the late star "transcended time" during her long life. "Liz was so fabulous and decadent and had a style that evolved with the years," the "Firework" singer said.