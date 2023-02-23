Katie Holmes, Julia Mayorga and Alan Cumming Star in Trailer for 'Rare Objects' — Watch

Aside from starring, Holmes also directed, co-produced and co-wrote the film, in theaters and on demand April 14

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on February 23, 2023 12:30 PM

Katie Holmes is flexing her movie-making muscles.

The actress and filmmaker, 44, stars in and directed the upcoming Rare Objects, for which IFC Films debuted the trailer on Thursday.

The film sees Holmes' character Diana forming a close bond with "a young woman with a traumatic past" named Benita (American Rust's Julia Mayorga), who "seeks to rebuild her life when she begins working at a New York City antique shop."

"An adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro's novel of the same name, Rare Objects is a story about friendship that centers around a young woman who reclaims her own sense of self through her journey of self discovery that involves a new job, new friends and healing," reads an official synopsis.

Katie Holmes in Rare Objects (2023).
Derek Luke and Julia Mayorga in Rare Objects (2023).
Alan Cumming in Rare Objects (2023).
L: Caption Katie Holmes in Rare Objects (2023). PHOTO: IFC Films
C: Caption Derek Luke and Julia Mayorga in Rare Objects (2023). PHOTO: IFC Films
R: Caption Alan Cumming in Rare Objects (2023). PHOTO: IFC Films

In the trailer, Benita meets Diana at a mental-health facility, where Diana says she has been for "too long."

"I'm hysterical, delusional, depressed, manic," Diana tells her, before pointing to her own head and saying, "But, you know, it's not in here that makes you crazy. It's out there."

Subsequent scenes show Benita beginning her antique-sales job under the tutelage of a quirky shop owner (Alan Cumming), Benita and Diana bonding outside of the hospital and the young woman adjusting back to a "normal" life — while navigating the emotions that come along with it.

"Can I ask you something? What happened to you?" Diana asks Benita at one point.

Rare Objects also stars David Alexander Finn and Derek Luke, the latter of whom previously appeared with Holmes in Pieces of April (2003) and Alone Together (2022).

Rare Objects Trailer, Katie Holmes
Poster for Rare Objects (2023). IFC Films

The newest project from Holmes — who also co-wrote and co-produced Rare Objects — comes on the heels of Alone Together, which marked the Dawson's Creek alum's second big-screen directorial project after 2016's All We Had.

Also written by and starring Holmes, Alone Together costarred Luke, 48, and Jim Sturgess as three people in a love triangle, attempting to figure out how to move forward after a chance meeting between June (Holmes) — who's the girlfriend of John (Luke) — and Charlie (Sturgess, 44).

Holmes is currently starring as Julia Cheever in Anna Ziegler's new play The Wanderers in New York City through April 2. Tickets are available at roundabouttheatre.org.

Rare Objects, from IFC Films, is in theaters and on demand April 14.

