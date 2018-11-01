Katie Holmes Spotted Wearing a Diamond Ring on Her Left Hand Sparking Engagement Speculation

Katie Holmes sparked engagement rumors on Wednesday after stepping out with a diamond ring on her left hand.

The actress, 39, was all smiles as she was photographed taking a break from filming while in New Orleans and one accessory stood out: a large diamond ring on her left pinky finger.

A rep for the actress tells PEOPLE the ring is not an engagement ring.

“Katie’s not engaged to anyone besides her fictional movie fiancé, played by Jerry O’Connell,” her rep says.

The Mad Money star is filming The Secret, based on the book of the same name which focuses on the power of positive thinking.

Holmes has been linked to actor Jamie Foxx since August 2013. The pair has been recently photographed showing more PDA and enjoying time together.

In September, Holmes made frequent trips to Georgia to visit Foxx while he filmed his upcoming movie Just Mercy where they enjoyed a bike ride and a gym session together.

A source told PEOPLE in May the two “are still careful about being photographed together.”

“Everyone knows they are dating, but they still want to keep it private,” the insider added. “After the beach pictures, they only spent time together at home and got extra careful. But this year, they have been more social together. They often go to restaurants for dinner dates, or to hang out with friends.”

Foxx and Holmes were first seen dancing together in 2013 in the Hamptons, a year after Holmes and ex-husband Tom Cruise, 56, called it quits.