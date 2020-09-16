Katie Holmes Texts New Flame Emilio Vitolo Jr. ‘All Day Long,’ Says Source: ‘He Can’t Get Enough’

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo were first seen together on Sept. 1

Katie Holmes and her new flame are sticking close as their relationship develops.

The actress, 41, has been seen out and about with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., 33, around New York City, with the new couple often showing PDA while kissing on the street. In the latest issue of PEOPLE, a source says the two have been talking almost nonstop.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Emilio is very charming, flirty. It's easy to see how Katie fell for him," the source says. "She seems very into him. She keeps texting Emilio all day long and he loves it. He can’t get enough of her attention.”

The two were most recently seen kissing in the city on Sunday while out on daytime date. They were first seen together at a dinner early this month, with Holmes seemingly happy and laughing throughout the date.

A source later told PEOPLE the actress is "smitten" with the chef.

For more about Holmes, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Image zoom Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

While the dinner appeared to be their first official outing together, it seems Holmes and Vitolo have known each other for a couple of months now as he left a comment of two dancing woman emojis on an Instagram picture that Holmes posted in July.

The chef works at his father’s celebrity-beloved restaurant, Emilio’s Ballato. Bought by Emilio Vitolo Sr. in the early ‘90s, the restaurant is run by Vitolo Sr.’s family.

“It’s a seven-day-a-week commitment,” Vitolo told InStyle. “If you’re going to do a restaurant the right way, you always have to be there.”