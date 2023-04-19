Katie Holmes Tells Drew Barrymore Her Producing Career 'Gives Me Confidence': 'Women Can Do That'

Katie Holmes currently stars in Rare Objects, which she also cowrote, directed and produced

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on April 19, 2023 04:12 PM

Katie Holmes is giving thanks to Drew Barrymore.

As Holmes, 44, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show Wednesday to promote her new movie Rare Objects, the actress-turned-director took a moment to praise Barrymore, 48, after the host presented a clip from the film and complimented Holmes' performance.

"You know I'm such a fan of yours, and everything you've done in your career has been an inspiration and it gives me confidence," Holmes said.

"When you started producing, it was like, 'Oh, we can do that. Women can do that.' And so... thank you," she added to the talk show host. "You give so much."

Barrymore appeared moved by Holmes' kind words and sat down next to her so the pair could embrace.

"Really?" Barrymore said, to which Holmes replied: "Of course!"

Katie Holmes, Drew Barrymore
Dia Dipasupil/Getty, Paul Morigi/Getty

Barrymore began producing her own movies in the late 1990s after spending the first two decades of her career and life as an actress. She went on to work behind the scenes on some of her biggest hits, like Charlie's Angels (2000), Donnie Darko (2001), Fever Pitch (2005) and He's Just Not That Into You (2009), according to her IMDb profile.

Holmes, too, turned to working behind the camera in addition to her acting career after more than two decades onscreen in everything from her hit television series Dawson's Creek to Batman Begins (2005). She first produced, directed and starred in her own movie with All We Had (2016) and has since gone on to direct two more movies, including Rare Objects.

Rare Objects follows Holmes' character Diana as she meets a young woman named Benita (Julia Mayorga) at a mental health facility, as Benita "seeks to rebuild her life when she begins working at a New York City antique shop."

The film — an adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro's 2017 novel of the same name — posits itself as a story "about friendship that centers around a young woman who reclaims her own sense of self through her journey of self discovery that involves a new job, new friends and healing," according to an official synopsis for the movie.

Aside from Holmes and Mayorga, the movie also stars David Alexander Finn, Alan Cumming an Derek Luke, the latter of whom previously appeared with Holmes in Pieces of April (2003) and the director's 2022 film Alone Together.

Rare Objects is in theaters and available on demand now.

