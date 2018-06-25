Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Sells Lemonade During N.Y.C. Pride Parade — See the Sweet Photos

When life gives her lemons, Suri turns a profit!

Katie Holmes‘ 12-year-old daughter was joined by a few friends Sunday at the annual New York City Gay Pride Parade, where they sold glasses of lemonade for $2 a pop.

The youngsters were able to fill a plastic box with cash (including a $50 bill — let’s hope she had some change!) during the event, at which Suri sported a pretty purple bow in her hair and a button pinned to her top in support of the day’s celebrations.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Suri Cruise Jackson Lee/Splash News

Suri Cruise Jackson Lee/Splash News

RELATED GALLERY: Proof That Katie Holmes and Suri Have the Cutest Mother-Daughter Dates Ever

Considering Suri’s history of giving, it’s possible that the money she made Sunday could go straight to charity. In December 2015, Holmes opened up on the Today show about her daughter’s philanthropic heart.

“My little one is very, very generous and very sensitive,” said the former Dawson’s Creek star of her daughter, whose dad is ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Added Holmes, 39, “So she’s always [saying], ‘Mom, let’s give my old toys to people who need it.’ So we’re always doing that.”

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri James Devaney/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Katie Holmes and Daughter Suri Spotted During Family Basketball Outing



Also on Today, this past August, Holmes revealed she was “not so worried” about the time when Suri becomes a teenager.

“You know, she is 11½ and she’s a great girl and she’s doing so well,” said the actress. “I’m enjoying this time — I’m not so worried yet about the teenage years.”

Of whether she was apprehensive about not being a “cool mom” anymore, Holmes joked, “I never was cool. So I’ve got nothing to lose. I’m totally ready for this.”