Katie Holmes Enjoys Dinner with Chef Emilio Vitolo in New York City

Katie Holmes was spotted in New York City with chef Emilio Vitolo

Katie Holmes is enjoying the company of a new man in her life.

The actress, 41, was spotted having dinner with Emilio Vitolo, a New York City chef, in SoHo on Tuesday night. Holmes was all smiles for the casual night out, wearing a tank top and jeans as she laughed with Vitolo, 33. Vitolo wore a white T-shirt and jeans as he laughed along with the actress.

Photos of their evening together were first obtained by TMZ.

The chef works at Emilio’s Ballato in SoHo, which was bought by his father, Emilio Vitolo Sr. in the early ‘90s. Since then, Vitolo’s entire family has worked there, according to an interview he did with InStyle.

The restaurant has an impressive A-list roster of fans including Whoopi Goldberg, Joe Jonas, Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Bradley Cooper.

Holmes shares daughter Suri Cruise, 14, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The Logan Lucky actress keeps her personal life relatively private. Holmes was dating Jamie Foxx for six years before the two called it quits in May 2019.

They had been linked together since 2013, although they never officially confirmed their relationship.

A source told PEOPLE in August 2019, the relationship had run “its course.”

“This industry is very tough on relationships,” the source said at the time. “Jamie thinks Katie is an incredible human being. They had a very, very deep connection. They brought each other a lot of joy and laughter.”