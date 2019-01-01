Katie Holmes Shares Photo of Her Snowy New Year's with Suri Cruise After Vacation with Jamie Foxx

Katie Holmes spent the last day of 2018 putting in some quality time on the slopes with her little girl.

The 40-year-old actress posted on Instagram from her snowy vacation on Monday along with 12-year-old daughter Suri Cruise. The two are joined by some friends as they pose with their skis on and make silly faces at the camera.

“Happy New Year!” Holmes wrote alongside the black-and-white picture.

Holmes’ snowy New Year’s was much different than her weekend when she was spotted riding jet skis with Jamie Foxx in Miami amid a romantic vacation.

Holmes and Foxx, 51 — who have mostly kept their four-and-half-year romance away from the public eye — had an adventurous day on Biscayne Bay aboard red and blue jet skis.

Riding in front of Foxx, Holmes was seen smiling as the duo took in the sights.

One day earlier, the pair were spotted relaxing on a private yacht, with Holmes rocking a black bikini and Foxx sporting a simple white t-shirt.

The couple’s Florida fun happened weeks after they were seen celebrating the actress’ 40th birthday in New York City.

During their Dec. 18 outing, the couple were joined by Holmes’ mother, Kathleen A. Stothers-Holmes, and stopped by popular dessert destination Serendipity 3, where they enjoyed a strawberry sundae and frozen hot chocolates.

“Katie was all smiles,” a source told PEOPLE. “She and Jamie were flirty.”