The actress was first spotted with Emilio Vitolo Jr. last week while the pair enjoyed dinner in SoHo

Katie Holmes 'Seems Smitten' with Chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. as They're Seen Kissing Outside in N.Y.C.

Katie Holmes is enjoying her time with her rumored new man.

On Sunday, the 41-year-old actress was spotted kissing New York City-based chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. while out in Manhattan, with her arms draped around his shoulders. The pair pulled down their face masks for the PDA-packed moment.

"She seems smitten," a source tells PEOPLE.

As for Vitolo Jr., who's appeared on shows like Royal Pains and Inside Amy Schumer, the source says, "He's fun and charismatic."

The two were first spotted together last week, while out on a dinner date in SoHo.

The Logan Lucky actress was all smiles for the casual night out, wearing a tank top and jeans as she laughed with Vitolo Jr., 33, who wore a white T-shirt and jeans as he laughed along with the actress.

While the dinner appeared to be their first official outing together, it seems the two have known each other for a couple months now as Vitolo Jr. left a comment of two dancing woman emojis on an Instagram picture that Holmes posted in July.

Vitolo Jr. works at Emilio’s Ballato in SoHo, which was bought by his father, Emilio Vitolo Sr. in the early '90s. Since then, his entire family has worked there, according to an interview he did with InStyle.

"It’s a seven-day-a-week commitment," Vitolo Jr. told the publication. "If you’re going to do a restaurant the right way, you always have to be there."

Holmes is not the only A-lister Vitolo Jr. has grown close to. The chef appears to be friends with the Jonas brothers and Sophie Turner. His Instagram account shows an array of photos of him hanging out with the crew throughout the years.