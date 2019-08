Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Split After 6 Years of Dating

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have ended their six-year romance, PEOPLE confirms.

“Jamie and Katie split over a month ago,” a music entertainment source tells PEOPLE.

The couple has been linked since 2013, though they’ve never officially confirmed their ultra-private relationship.

Reps for both actors had no immediate comment.

News of their split comes three days after Foxx was spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave on Friday night as the two left Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Los Angeles.

Vave, a singer/songwriter and model, is the record producer’s newest artist. “She’s just a girl he’s helping out, a young singer,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

An eyewitness who was at La Esquina restaurant on Friday night told PageSix that they had overheard Holmes telling a friend that she and Foxx “haven’t been together for months.” Sources told both PageSix and E! News that the two stopped seeing each other in May. (Foxx, 51, and Holmes, 40, were last seen together at the Met Gala on May 6.)

At the Met Gala, the then-couple posed together for the first time at a public event and were seen laughing and holding hands in videos posted to designer Zac Posen’s Instagram Stories.

In April, a source told PEOPLE that Foxx and Holmes were trying to make time for each other as much as possible.

“When they can spend time together, they do. When they’re busy and they can’t, they don’t. They are two adults who enjoy each other’s company and have for a long time,” the insider said.

Foxx and Holmes had been taking their relationship a bit more public in recent months, even wrapping up 2018 with a December yacht outing in Miami, followed by a jet ski trip the next day.

Back in January, a source said they had found a balance between their relationship and busy careers.

“Katie and Jamie see each other as frequently as they can,” the source shared. “They have known each other for years, and both turned out to be great parents, so they also have that in common. They are dedicated to their careers. Plus they give each other space.”

The pair first made headlines when they hit the dance floor together at the Apollo in the Hamptons event in East Hampton, New York in 2013, a little over a year after Holmes and Tom Cruise split in 2012 after six years of marriage. They jammed out to Robin Thicke’s summer anthem, “Blurred Lines” and Foxx’s 2009 hit “Blame It (On the Alcohol)” at the benefit concert.

The actor and musician denied that he and Holmes were an item following the encounter.

“[The rumors] are one hundred percent not true. In fact, it’s quite hilarious because we simply danced at a charity event along with a lot of other people,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

In a November 2014 cover story, Holmes told PEOPLE that she “absolutely” still believes in love.

“I’m a very loving person,” she said. “Of course I’m open to finding love again.”