Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Pack on the PDA During Day at the Beach

Summer lovin’!

While enjoying a sun-filled day at the beach together last week, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were seen smiling as they cuddled up together by the sand.

In the photographs, the pair were spotted kissing while lounging on a beach towel, as well as cuddling up together in front of a volleyball net. At one point, the 39-year-old Dawson’s Creek alum even practiced her back-bend skills, getting a little extra support from the Beat Shazam host, 50.

Holmes kept things casual for their outing, pairing a billowy white shirt with a matching pair of pants, which she accessorized with a pair of round sunglasses. Foxx also dressed down, opting for a blue sweatshirt and a pair of shorts, which he also paired with sunglasses.

The pair were previously spotted together last month, following a report that the couple had been planning a wedding, and called it off because they had split due to “trust issues.”

However, Holmes’ publicist shot claims of both a wedding and breakup down, calling all the various report “100 percent untrue.”

Foxx and Holmes were first seen dancing together in the Hamptons in 2013, one year after the actress split from Tom Cruise following six years of marriage.

Though the pair have never confirmed their relationship, they’ve been stepping out more often since a photographer captured a rare photo of them together, walking hand-in-hand on a Malibu beach last September.

Foxx and Holmes also sat together at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Awards Gala in January, played basketball together on Valentine’s Day, and have been seen dining together multiple times.

She also made an appearance at his 50th birthday party in Los Angeles in mid-December 2017.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

However, when Foxx was asked during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in February about shooting hoops with Homes days earlier, he immediately took off his microphone and walked off of the live interview.

“They are happy, they just don’t flaunt anything,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Jamie will always go out of his way to stay discreet. That is his way, and it works for him. If they could stay secret forever, Jamie would be happy.”