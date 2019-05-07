Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Laugh and Hold Hands on Way to Met Gala in Video Taken by Zac Posen

Shortly before posing together for the first time at a public event, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were having a blast on the way to the Met Gala.

In videos posted to designer Zac Posen’s Instagram story, the couple are seen lounging in the back seats of a bus as they dance and playfully hold hands. The duo rode to the Met Gala with Posen and the other stars he dressed, including Andrew Garfield, Nina Dobrev and Julia Garner.

Holmes, 40, arranged her custom purple gown across the back seat next to Foxx, 51, who sat on the other side. Posen also posted a photo of Foxx surrounded by Holmes’ dress, captioning it, “Handsome.”

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx

The couple are also dancing in the background of a video Posen posted to his Instagram of Dobrev and him dancing along to Aqua’s “Barbie Girl.”

While Foxx and Holmes didn’t hit the red carpet together, the couple posed for photos inside the event in front of the flower wall and in the main Met hall, looking cozy with their hands around one another as they stopped for photographers. A shot of their table inside shows that Holmes and Foxx sat together.

Zac Posen/Instagram

A source recently told PEOPLE that the Oscar winner, 51, and the 40-year-old actress — whose private romance dates back to 2013 — try to make time for each other as much as possible.

“When they can spend time together, they do. When they’re busy and they can’t, they don’t. They are two adults who enjoy each other’s company and have for a long time,” the insider said.

Foxx and Holmes have been taking their relationship a bit more public in recent months, even wrapping up 2018 with a Dec. 28 yacht outing in Miami, followed by a jet ski trip the next day.

Back in January, a source said the couple has found a balance between their relationship and busy careers.

“Katie and Jamie see each other as frequently as they can,” the source shared. “They have known each other for years, and both turned out to be great parents, so they also have that in common. They are dedicated to their careers. Plus they give each other space.”