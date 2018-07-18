N.Y.C. Night Out! Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Grab Dinner in the Big Apple After Split Rumors

Jamie Foxx was the constant gentleman while out with Katie Holmes on Monday night.

The Beat Shazam host, 50, was photographed helping Holmes out of their black SUV as the two headed to dinner at popular Asian fusion restaurant Tao in New York City.

Earlier in the day, Foxx was spotted heading to a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he and costar Taron Egerton promoted their upcoming movie, Robin Hood.

For the dinner date, Foxx wore skinny white pants and a navy blue polo. Holmes, meanwhile, kept cool from the summer heat in a Zimmermann two-piece look. The outfit featured high-waisted, pleated shorts with a semicircle trim and a cropped, off-shoulder bodice top.

The 39-year-old Dawson’s Creek alum paired the ensemble with a red handbag, tan shoes, a pendant necklace, and oversized sunglasses.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes JosiahW/BACKGRID

Jamie Foxx Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Katie Holmes JosiahW/BACKGRID

Foxx and Holmes were first seen dancing together in the Hamptons in 2013, one year after the actress split from Tom Cruise following six years of marriage.