N.Y.C. Night Out! Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Grab Dinner in the Big Apple After Split Rumors

Jamie Foxx was the constant gentleman while out with Katie Holmes on Monday night.
The Beat Shazam host, 50, was photographed helping Holmes out of their black SUV as the two headed to dinner at popular Asian fusion restaurant Tao in New York City.
Earlier in the day, Foxx was spotted heading to a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he and costar Taron Egerton promoted their upcoming movie, Robin Hood.
For the dinner date, Foxx wore skinny white pants and a navy blue polo. Holmes, meanwhile, kept cool from the summer heat in a Zimmermann two-piece look. The outfit featured high-waisted, pleated shorts with a semicircle trim and a cropped, off-shoulder bodice top.
The 39-year-old Dawson’s Creek alum paired the ensemble with a red handbag, tan shoes, a pendant necklace, and oversized sunglasses.
Foxx and Holmes were first seen dancing together in the Hamptons in 2013, one year after the actress split from Tom Cruise following six years of marriage.
Though the pair have never confirmed their relationship, they’ve been stepping out more often since a photographer captured a rare photo of them together, walking hand-in-hand on a Malibu beach last September.
Foxx and Holmes also sat together at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Awards Gala in January, played basketball together on Valentine’s Day and were seen leaving Nobu restaurant in New York City on April 22, followed by Carbone on May 1.
She also made an appearance at his 50th birthday party in Los Angeles in mid-December 2017. Foxx and Holmes were seen arriving together at Paramount Pictures for his bash.
Reports arose back in June that the couple had been planning a wedding and called it off because they split due to “trust issues,” but Holmes’ publicist shot them down, calling the claims “100 percent untrue.”
That doesn’t mean they’re ready to discuss their relationship publicly, though.
When Foxx was asked during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in February about shooting hoops with the mom of 12-year-old Suri days earlier, he immediately took off his microphone and walked off of the live interview.
“They are happy, they just don’t flaunt anything,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Jamie will always go out of his way to stay discreet. That is his way, and it works for him. If they could stay secret forever, Jamie would be happy.”