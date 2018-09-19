Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Spotted Enjoying a Workout Session Together in Atlanta

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx aren’t afraid of a little sweat.

The pair was photographed enjoying a workout together on Monday in Atlanta, Georgia. Foxx, 50, wore a white T-shirt, white gym leggings, gray workout pants and white Nike sneakers for their outing.

Holmes, 39, walked beside him in light pink leggings, gray and pink Nike sneakers and a long white and black Nike T-shirt with her hair in a half ponytail.

The Oscar-winning actor is currently filming for his upcoming movie Just Mercy, which follows renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson as he recounts the case of a condemned death row prisoner whom he fought to free, according to IMDb.

While the duo is still doing their best to stay out of the public eye, they were recently photographed in New York City together in late August. The two were seen separately leaving a location in the city.

A source explained to PEOPLE in May why Foxx and Holmes tend to leave places at different times.

“Katie and Jamie are still careful about being photographed together,” the source said. “Everyone knows they are dating, but they still want to keep it private.”

The pair was photographed enjoying a PDA-filled beach date in Malibu in 2017 — but the photographs of them that emerged made them more cautious, the source said.

“After the beach pictures, they only spent time together at home and got extra careful,” the source commented. “But this year, they have been more social together. They often go to restaurants for dinner dates, or to hang out with friends.”

When Foxx hung out with friends in Miami in June, an insider told PEOPLE the actor noticed the constant attention on him and Holmes.

“Of course he’s aware of the headlines surrounding him and Katie but he doesn’t seem worried about that at all,” the insider said. “He’s just his happy, hilarious self.”

Foxx and Holmes were first seen dancing together in 2013 in the Hamptons, a year after Holmes and ex-husband Tom Cruise, 56, called it quits.