Dinner for two!

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes stepped out for another New York City date night on Tuesday. The duo were spotted separately leaving Carbone, an upscale Italian-American restaurant located in Greenwich Village.

Holmes dressed in an all-black ensemble, pairing cropped pants with a floral print hem and a leather jacket. She completed her look with heels and a clutch. Meanwhile, Foxx kept things simple in a blue shirt, grey trousers and matching sneakers.

While the 39-year-old actress headed home after the meal, the 50-year-old Oscar winner continued his night at CATCH, another celebrity hotspot in the city.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Felipe Ramales/Splash News

Holmes and Foxx have kept their romance extremely private since they were first spotted dancing with one another in the Hamptons in 2013, one year after the Dawson’s Creek alum ended her six-year marriage to Tom Cruise. Since then, they’ve mostly spent time together at one another’s homes in Los Angeles and avoided the spotlight, but the pair were also spotted on a date night last week leaving swanky Nobu restaurant in N.Y.C.

Foxx recently walked off a live ESPN interview with SportsCenter‘s Michael Smith when his pairing with Holmes was brought up.

“Jamie and Katie’s relationship is not a secret but they both like to keep it under the radar,” a Foxx source previously told PEOPLE of the couple, who stepped out together at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party in New York City earlier this year. “They have nothing to hide, but Jamie especially, is very low-key about his life in general, and rarely talks about it. He is not one to acknowledge anything about his private life and neither does Katie.”

“They are happy, they just don’t flaunt anything,” the insider continued. “Jamie will always go out of his way to stay discreet. That is his way, and it works for him. If they could stay secret forever, Jamie would be happy.”

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Another source close to the pair said that Holmes and Foxx don’t want to put a label on what they have.

“They don’t see themselves as a couple in the traditional sense and they don’t want to be labeled as a couple,” the source revealed. “They don’t want to have expectations placed on them about how they should be acting in public, how often they should be seen together and what they should or shouldn’t mean to each other.”