Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Celebrate Her 40th Birthday with Dinner in New York City

Katie Holmes rang in her birthday with a little help from Jamie Foxx.

The actress, who turned 40 on Tuesday, and the 51-year-old actor arrived at Serendipity in New York City for a celebratory dinner.

Holmes wore a colorful full-length cardigan sweater, a gray T-shirt, Gucci loafers and blue jeans while Foxx wore a patterned coat, ripped jeans and white sneakers.

The two actors have had a busy schedule in the last few months but have made efforts to see each other regularly.

Holmes and Foxx were photographed leaving the trendy Restaurant R’evolution in New Orleans in November while they both took a break from filming their respective movies.

The actress was spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her left pinky finger in October on the set of her new movie The Secret, but a rep for the actress told PEOPLE at the time the ring was not an engagement ring.

“Katie’s not engaged to anyone besides her fictional movie fiance, played by Jerry O’Connell,” her rep said.

In September, Holmes made frequent trips to visit Foxx while he filmed his upcoming movie Just Mercy in Georgia, where they enjoyed a bike ride and a gym session together.

A source told PEOPLE in May the two “are still careful about being photographed together.”

“Everyone knows they are dating, but they still want to keep it private,” the insider added. “After the beach pictures, they only spent time together at home and got extra careful. But this year, they have been more social together. They often go to restaurants for dinner dates, or to hang out with friends.”

Foxx and Holmes were first seen dancing together in 2013 in the Hamptons, a year after Holmes and ex-husband Tom Cruise, 56, called it quits.