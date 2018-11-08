Katie Holmes Shares a Hug with Costar Jerry O’Connell On the Set of The Secret

Katie Holmes and Jerry O’Connell were photographed getting close on the set of their new movie.

The two stars shared a hug as they smiled at each other on the set of The Secret, based off of the highly successful 2006 book by Rhonda Byrne. The film focuses on the power of positive thinking.

In the photo Holmes, 39, looks happy and relaxed in a green long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans, smiling at O’Connell, 44, who’s standing behind her with both hands on her shoulders, wearing a blue button-down shirt and jeans.

The film follows a hard-working widow with three children (Holmes) who hires a handyman to fix her home after a major thunderstorm.

O’Connell plays Holmes’ fiancé in the movie and Sweet Home Alabama star Josh Lucas will play the handyman, a character who shares his philosophy of believing in the power of the universe to manifest any desire or wish to Holmes’ character.

Katie Holmes in New Orleans wearing a diamond ring Splash News

In late October, Holmes sparked rumors of an engagement to actor Jamie Foxx after she was photographed wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

A rep for the actress told PEOPLE the ring was not an engagement ring.

“Katie’s not engaged to anyone besides her fictional movie fiancé, played by Jerry O’Connell,” her rep said.

Soon after the speculation arose, the mother of one was photographed leaving a restaurant in New Orleans with Foxx, 50, following moments later.

In September, Holmes made frequent trips to Georgia to visit Foxx while he filmed his upcoming movie Just Mercy where they enjoyed a bike ride and a gym session together.

A source told PEOPLE in May the two “are still careful about being photographed together.”

“Everyone knows they are dating, but they still want to keep it private,” the insider added. “After the beach pictures, they only spent time together at home and got extra careful. But this year, they have been more social together. They often go to restaurants for dinner dates, or to hang out with friends.”

Foxx and Holmes were first seen dancing together in 2013 in the Hamptons, a year after Holmes and ex-husband Tom Cruise, 56, called it quits.