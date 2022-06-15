Katie Holmes Holds Hands with Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III on the Tribeca Film Festival Red Carpet
Katie Holmes is proudly showing off her new beau!
The actress, 43, held hands with boyfriend Bobby Wooten III on the red carpet for the premiere of her film Alone Together — written and directed by Holmes, who also stars — at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Tuesday.
Holmes looked chic in a long, white dress that she paired with gold jewelry and a nude-toned clutch. The musician, 33, wore dark green pants with a white button-up shirt and kept his jacket open.
Last month, the pair made their red carpet debut when they attended the Moth Ball's 25th Anniversary Gala at Spring Studios in New York City.
Wooten and Holmes first sparked romance rumors while they were spotted out and about with the Dawson's Creek star's mom Kathy in New York City in April. In photos exclusively obtained by PEOPLE, the two were seen kissing and holding hands while strolling the streets of N.Y.C.
At one point during the afternoon walk in April, Kathy was seen giving Wooten a hug. Wooten and Holmes took the subway and visited the Guggenheim Museum and Central Park.
Wooten is currently playing bass in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway, and he recently played at Coachella with Carly Rae Jepsen.
He has also been nominated for a Grammy Award in the past, serves as an adjunct instructor at NYU Tisch School of the Arts and is from Chicago — a Midwest transplant like Holmes, who grew up in Toledo, Ohio.
A source told PEOPLE of Wooten in April, "He's an amazing guy, very kind, super talented and just an all-around cool guy."
"He's a highly accomplished bassist and musician, and is as chill and brilliant and funny as they come," the insider added.
Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise, with whom she shares daughter Suri, 16. The actress-director was later linked to Jamie Foxx for several years before they split in 2019. More recently, she dated Emilio Vitolo; the two broke up in early 2021.