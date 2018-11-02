Katie Holmes Grabs Dinner with Jamie Foxx in New Orleans After Engagement Rumors Are Denied

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are enjoying the New Orleans cuisine.

Holmes, 39, and Foxx, 50, were spotted leaving the trendy Restaurant R’evolution in the city’s French Quarter on Wednesday, hours after Holmes sparked engagement rumors after pictures of her with a large diamond ring surfaced.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

The actress was all smiles while taking a break from filming in New Orleans, with one accessory standing out: a large diamond ring on her left pinky finger. A rep for the actress told PEOPLE the ring is not an engagement ring.

“Katie’s not engaged to anyone besides her fictional movie fiancé, played by Jerry O’Connell,” her rep says.

Holmes is filming The Secret, based on the book of the same name which focuses on the power of positive thinking, while Foxx is also in town filming an untitled sci-fi thriller for Netflix with Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

MEGA (2)

In September, Holmes made frequent trips to Georgia to visit Foxx while he filmed his upcoming movie Just Mercy where they enjoyed a bike ride and a gym session together.

A source told PEOPLE in May the two “are still careful about being photographed together.”

WATCH: Everything We Know About Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s Under-the-Radar Relationship

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Spotted Visiting Katie Holmes in N.Y.C. Amid a Romantic Summer

“Everyone knows they are dating, but they still want to keep it private,” the insider added. “After the beach pictures, they only spent time together at home and got extra careful. But this year, they have been more social together. They often go to restaurants for dinner dates, or to hang out with friends.”

Foxx and Holmes were first seen dancing together in 2013 in the Hamptons, a year after Holmes and ex-husband Tom Cruise, 56, called it quits.