The couple were first spotted with one another earlier this year at dinner in early September

Katie Holmes and Beau Emilio Vitolo Jr. Take a Sweet Stroll Around N.Y.C. After Some Shopping

On Monday, the 41-year-old actress walked beside her chef beau, 33, as the pair strolled the streets of New York City following a shopping trip in the SoHo neighborhood.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Donning a long, brown-colored coat, the actress styled the look with a white t-shirt, a pair of wide-legged jeans, white sneakers and a stylish gold necklace. Meanwhile, Vitolo Jr. sported a dark-colored coat with similarly colored pants and a sweater, alongside a pair of black dress shoes.

Vitolo Jr. was seen holding onto two bags of items from a store as Holmes held tightly to a cushion, walking closely beside her boyfriend.

The pair also both wore face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom Credit: LRNYC/MEGA

The couple — who were first seen together at a dinner in early September — have made their romance known over the past few months.

After they first went public, Holmes and Vitolo Jr. have been spotted out and about throughout New York City, putting their relationship, and their PDA, on full display.

In late September, the pair were photographed walking and holding hands in the city after taking a ride in Vitolo Jr.'s red Pontiac from the actress' home to Wall Street. Then, earlier this month, the pair were also seen linking arms while walking through SoHo, as both the actress and the celebrity chef bundled up for their outing as the weather begins to cool in Manhattan.

Image zoom Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty; Emilio Vitolo/Instagram

A source previously told PEOPLE that Holmes and Vitolo Jr. have been speaking almost nonstop.

"Emilio is very charming, flirty. It’s easy to see how Katie fell for him," the source said. "She seems very into him. She keeps texting Emilio all day long and he loves it."

The chef works at his father's celebrity-beloved restaurant, Emilio's Ballato. Bought by Emilio Vitolo Sr. in the early '90s, the restaurant is run by Vitolo Sr.'s family.

"It's a seven-day-a-week commitment," Vitolo Jr. once told InStyle. "If you’re going to do a restaurant the right way, you always have to be there."