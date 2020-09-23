Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. Share a Kiss During a Dinner Date

The pair were first seen together at a dinner earlier this month

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. were spotted in New York on Monday enjoying an outdoor meal together.

Holmes, 41, was photographed wearing a black blazer with gold buttons on the sleeves, while the celebrity chef wore a hat and black coat.

The duo, who a source recently told PEOPLE have been speaking almost nonstop, was also photographed on Monday holding hands while walking in New York City after taking a ride in his red Pontiac from the actress's home to Wall Street.

The couple has been spotted out and about together in New York in recent weeks, often sharing some PDA.

Holmes, who shares 14-year-old daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, "seems very into" Vitolo, who works at his father's celebrity-beloved restaurant, Emilio’s Ballato, a source previously told PEOPLE.

"Emilio is very charming, flirty, It’s easy to see how Katie fell for him," the source said. "She seems very into him. She keeps texting Emilio all day long and he loves it."

"He can’t get enough of her attention," the source added.

Last week, the actress and chef were spotted getting cozy on a bench in Central Park, and have been photographed multiple times kissing.

