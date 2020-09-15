Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. Share a Kiss on Weekend Date in N.Y.C.

Katie Holmes was photographed spending time with Emilio Vitolo Jr. over the weekend

Things between Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. are heating up!

The actress, 41, was photographed spending time with the chef, 33, in New York City on Sunday. The two were spotted getting close as they shared a kiss in public.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Holmes wore a white knot sweater, jeans and dark sunglasses as Vitolo wore a light blue T-shirt and jeans.

The two were first spotted together earlier this month while on a dinner date together in SoHo.

Last week, they were spotted kissing while in Manhattan. A source told PEOPLE the actress “seems smitten.”

The source said Vitolo is “fun and charismatic.”

Image zoom BACKGRID

While the dinner appeared to be their first official outing together, it seems Holmes and Vitolo have known each other for a couple of months now as he left a comment of two dancing woman emojis on an Instagram picture that Holmes posted in July.

The chef works at his father’s celebrity-beloved restaurant, Emilio’s Ballato. Bought by Emilio Vitolo Sr. in the early ‘90s, the restaurant is run by Vitolo Sr.’s family.

“It’s a seven-day-a-week commitment,” Vitolo told InStyle. “If you’re going to do a restaurant the right way, you always have to be there.”

The restaurant is frequented by several A-list celebrities such as Whoopi Goldberg, and Joe Jonas, who is a friend of Vitolo's. His Instagram account shows an array of photos of him hanging out with the crew throughout the years.