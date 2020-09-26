A source previously told PEOPLE that Katie Holmes "seems very into" Emilio Vitolo Jr., who works at his father's celebrity-loved restaurant

Katie Holmes Enjoys Lunch with Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. and His Father in N.Y.C.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. made their recent lunch date a family affair.

While in New York City together on Friday, the 41-year-old actress and her chef beau, 33, were joined by his father, Emilio Vitolo Sr., as the trio dined together at the family's famous Emilio’s Ballato eatery.

The Dawson’s Creek star was spotted conversing with Vitolo Sr. as her boyfriend enjoyed the food from the Italian restaurant.

The group kept their attire casual for the meal, where Holmes wore a striped button-down blouse with jeans, as Vitolo Jr. was dressed in a pair of red pants with a simple white T-shirt. Meanwhile, Vitolo Sr. sported a blue button-down shirt with similarly colored pants.

Prior to the lunch date, the couple was spotted enjoying time with one another as they walked hand-in-hand through the streets of N.Y.C. that same day.

Sporting a few more layers as the weather in Manhattan begins to cool down, Holmes wore a large brown sweater and spotted scarf as she carried a tote bag with her. Vitolo Jr. was dressed in an entirely different outfit from the dinner festivities, pairing a black coat with a business dress shirt and gray pants.

The couple has been spotted out and about together in New York in recent weeks, often sharing some PDA.

Holmes, who shares 14-year-old daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, "seems very into" Vitolo Jr., who works at his father's celebrity-beloved restaurant, a source previously told PEOPLE.

"Emilio is very charming, flirty, It’s easy to see how Katie fell for him," the source said. "She seems very into him. She keeps texting Emilio all day long and he loves it."

"He can’t get enough of her attention," the source added.

Holmes and Vitolo Jr. were first seen together at a dinner earlier this month, with Holmes seemingly happy and laughing throughout the date.