Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. Kiss While Sitting on a Central Park Bench in New York City

The pair were seen kissing while sitting on a park bench in Central Park on Thursday.

The two looked engrossed in each other while sharing a kiss, with Holmes, 41, wearing a gray tank top and skinny jeans while Vitolo, 33, wore a white sweater, dark jeans and a newsboy cap.

The new couple has been frequently seen around New York City, often showing PDA while kissing on the street.

On Friday, the duo was back at it and shared some smooches outside his eatery Emilio's Ballato.

Pulling down their masks, the actress and her chef beau indulged in a steamy makeout session for several minutes.

The pair are smitten with a source telling the latest issue of PEOPLE, that they have been speaking almost nonstop.

“Emilio is very charming, flirty, It’s easy to see how Katie fell for him,” the source said. “She seems very into him. She keeps texting Emilio all day long and he loves it.”

The source added, “He can’t get enough of her attention.”

They were first seen together at a dinner early this month, with Holmes seemingly happy and laughing throughout the date.

While the dinner appeared to be their first official outing together, it seems Holmes and Vitolo have known each other for a couple of months now as he left a comment of two dancing woman emojis on an Instagram picture that Holmes posted in July.

The chef works at his father’s celebrity-beloved restaurant, Emilio’s Ballato. Bought by Emilio Vitolo Sr. in the early ‘90s, the restaurant is run by Vitolo Sr.’s family.

“It’s a seven-day-a-week commitment,” Vitolo told InStyle. “If you’re going to do a restaurant the right way, you always have to be there.”