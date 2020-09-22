The couple were first seen together at a dinner early this month

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. Hold Hands While Walking in New York City

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. are taking in the New York City sights!

The couple was photographed holding hands while walking in New York City on Monday after taking a ride in his red Pontiac from the actress's home to Wall Street.

Holmes, 41, wore cream-colored pants, a white scoop neck T-shirt, and a gray blazer while holding on to Vitolo Jr., 33.

The celebrity chef wore jeans, a blue T-shirt, and a dark jacket.

Their latest outing comes a week after the two were photographed sharing a kiss while sitting on a Central Park bench. The new couple has been frequently seen around New York City, often showing PDA while kissing on the street.

The pair are smitten with a source recently telling PEOPLE that they have been speaking almost nonstop.

“Emilio is very charming, flirty, It’s easy to see how Katie fell for him,” the source said. “She seems very into him. She keeps texting Emilio all day long and he loves it.”

The source added, “He can’t get enough of her attention.”

They were first seen together at a dinner early this month, with Holmes seemingly happy and laughing throughout the date.

The chef works at his father’s celebrity-beloved restaurant, Emilio’s Ballato. Bought by Emilio Vitolo Sr. in the early ‘90s, the restaurant is run by Vitolo Sr.’s family.

“It’s a seven-day-a-week commitment,” Vitolo Jr. told InStyle. “If you’re going to do a restaurant the right way, you always have to be there.”