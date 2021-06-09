Katie Holmes Congratulates Ex Emilio Vitolo Before His Short Film's 2021 Tribeca Film Festival Debut

Last month, news of Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo's split was made public after the pair were first linked back in September

Katie Holmes is supporting her ex-boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo.

On Tuesday evening, the 42-year-old actress shared a message on Instagram, congratulating Vitolo, 33, before the debut of his short film, Almost a Year, at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.

Sharing a series of stills from the film, which Holmes serves as a producer on, the Dawsons Creek star began her post, writing, "ALMOST A YEAR @tribecafilmfestival 💕🙏💕. I am so excited for the start of the @tribecafilmfestival today!!!!! I am so honored to have been a part of the making of ALMOST A YEAR which is premiering at #Tribeca2021 as part of #TribecaAtHome tickets and more details on the @Tribeca [website.]"

"Congratulations to the very talented and amazing cast @eveclindley @emiliovitolo @lilmitz_ and director @jamiesonbaker," she continued, adding a set of emojis that included a champagne bottle.

In the comments section, Vitolo replied to Holmes' post with six heart-eyes emojis.

"They split several weeks ago. There was no drama," a source previously told PEOPLE of the former couple. "It was amazing while it lasted, but they are at very different places in life."

"Emilio has no hard feelings. His life is in N.Y.C.," the source added. "Katie can't wait to get back to work and to travel again."

A rep for the actress did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time. In a statement to US Weekly, the rep confirmed the breakup and noted the two "remain friends."