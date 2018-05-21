Family Date Night! Katie Holmes Steps Out with Her Beautiful Mom Kathleen at N.Y.C. Party

Katie Holmes knows the best date is a mother-daughter one.

The 39-year-old actress brought her look-alike mother Kathleen Stothers-Holmes along for a party in New York City on Sunday celebrating director Ava DuVernay ahead of the season 3 premiere of her OWN series Queen Sugar.

The gorgeous duo smiled for photos in crisp spring outfits: Holmes in a floral-print long-sleeved shirt paired with belted high-waisted white pants, while her mom kept things simple in a white blouse.

Holmes marked Sunday’s occasion on Instagram by posting a photo with the woman of the night.

“So wonderful to meet and talk to @ava Tonight,” she captioned a snap of the duo. “I am so inspired by her beautiful work.”

Katie Holmes and her mother Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Holmes is no stranger to showing her mom some love. In addition to bringing Stothers-Holmes as her plus-one to events such as Milan Fashion Week or the Cartier Fifth Avenue Grand Reopening Event at the Cartier Mansion back in 2016, the actress is not shy about gushing about her mama on social media.

“I love you mom! Thank you for everything you are and everything you do,” she captioned a throwback photo in honor of Mother’s Day this year.

Back in 2016, Holmes said she looks to her own mom as a role model for how she wants to raise her 12-year-old daughter Suri Cruise.

“She’s just so kind and has such a pure heart; she really leads with those two qualities, so I try to do the same,” Holmes said of her mom at the opening of the restaurant Avra Madison in New York City.

The star added, “She’s just so kind and very generous, so I try my best to embody that and pass that on to my own daughter.”